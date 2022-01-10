gift after Roma-Juve, he is in town for medical examinations

Latest news of the Serie A transfer market with the big shot that lands in Italy already in the city for medical examinations. After Roma Juventus comes the gift to the coach who will have a new purchase.

Serie A transfer market: gift after Roma-Juve, arrives in the city for medical examinations

Major market updates come later Roma Juventus a transfer market shot for the coach which was satisfied by the company. Why is the green light for the transfer of Sergio Oliveira to Mourinho’s Rome. There is the announcement regarding what will be a new blow for the Giallorossi club. Indeed, we are in the final details for the purchase of Roma for Sergio Oliveira who leaves Porto. The operation is expected to close with an onerous loan of 1 million euros and a right of redemption set at 13.5 million. Only the decisive OK from the Portuguese is missing. Sergio Oliveira is expected in Rome tomorrow for medical examinations and to sign his new contract. His availability in the match against Cagliari on Sunday is already possible. The midfielder has already greeted his team mates from Porto.

