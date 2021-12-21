gift coming to market

Seven months ago exactly, Simone Inzaghi was about to define the agreement with theInter who would make him the heir of Antonio Conte, fresh from the sensational farewell to the Nerazzurri cause after having brought the team back to the championship victory by breaking an 11-year fast.

Inter, the triumphal march of Simone Inzaghi

Well, in just over 200 days he went well beyond the ability to deny the most skeptical about his advent on the bench of a team that seemed to have managed to return to dominate only thanks to Conte’s “decisive” methods and severe leadership. of the Salento technician inside the locker room.

Having tiptoed into the Inter reality, Simone Inzaghi managed to patiently put everything in its place, first revealing himself to be a skilled manager, absorbing the unexpected sale of Romelu Lukaku, then avoiding to upset the work of his predecessor, thus resisting some unsatisfactory results, and then turning around in November and crushing the competition. Until dreaming of entering the history of the club as the coach of the championship number 20, that of second star.

Inter, Inzaghi wins over Zhang: renewal on the way

So Inter winter champion with a day ahead of Serie A 2021-2022 he runs at a more sustained pace than that of Conte himself and, despite a less rich and qualitative squad, he has more fun and scores more. Qualities appreciated by the management and also by the company, if it is true that an important endorsement for Inzaghi, or rather two, are coming directly from Suning.

If in fact, due to Covid, the traditional Christmas dinner has been skipped, congratulations to the new Nerazzurri driver by Steven Zhang they arrived through the “greeting call” held on Monday 20 December.

Zhang junior sent Inzaghi his congratulations and thanks for accepting the “Inter challenge” in a difficult moment for the club and for having been able to enhance Conte’s work and in some cases even improve it, read the valorization of the players brought by the purchasing campaign, above all Hakan Calhanoglu And Edin Dzeko, but also Denzel Dumfries, and the rediscovery of players like Arturo Vidal and above all Alexis Sanchez, who have become resources in the field after being considered for a long time only “ballast” due to the high wages. Without neglecting the exploits of nursery products such as Federico Dimarco.

A job that will soon be rewarded by the renewal of the contract of the Piacenza technician, who had signed up to June last June 2023, but that will soon be gratified by the extension for another season. First, however, already by the end of 2021, the mass renewals of managers should arrive, from the CEO Beppe Marotta from the sports director Piero Ausilio to the head of the observers Dario Baccin, all cornerstones of the happy moment of Inter.

Inter market, Nandez “gift” for Inzaghi in January

But it does not end there, because in addition to the extension, Inzaghi should also receive a further and no less welcome gift, that is, a reinforcement on the January market. The identified player is Nahitan Nandez, Inter’s old goal since last summer, before the failure to agree with Cagliari led the company to focus on Dumfries. The serious crisis of the Sardinians, penultimate in the standings, will lead the company to upset the staff in January and among the players destined to be equal there is also the Uruguayan joker, who has been advocating the transfer to Milan for months.

The deal could end with the formula of loan and could be a prelude to the departure of Matias Vecino, who did not find space in the first part of the season and is pawing to play. Nandez would play more roles in the Inter squad, being able to play as an inside in the three-man midfield, but also as a right-winger in a five-man line.

Inzaghi is ready to exploit its flexibility to take the decisive shot towards the Star.

OMNISPORT