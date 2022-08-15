Gift that Andrew Garfield gave to Emma Stone and she keeps

One of the most loved and remembered couples in the world of international entertainment, is the one that formed Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield, romance that was born while both were filming the movies of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’. These two are no longer together, but their relationship ended on good termsso much so that she keeps a special gift that her ex gave her.

In fact, who has not forgotten the Emma and Andrew romance, is the internet, because if their names are put together in any search engine or social network, endless videos and photographs of their time as a couple appear. This relationship was in force between 2012 and 2015, with an incredible chemistry that is missed when seeing Stone and Garfield together.

His maturity and cleanliness of their bond managed to separate them both on the best terms, so much so that Emma Stone still has a special gift given to him by the interpreter of Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield, although seven years have passed since they finished. This information was deduced from some interviews that both actors have given.

It is a rather peculiar object that not any couple would share. Well it turns out Andrew Garfield, for the shooting of his film ‘Silence’, he decided to learn and train with a priest and get involved in the world of the Jesuits, to find out what their day-to-day life was like. This preparation that she had, involved that learn carpentry.

During an interview for the portal ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ in 2016, Emma Stone’s ex-boyfriend revealed that to practice what he had learned as a carpenter, decided to undertake the task of making a rocking chair with your own hands. The story says that this object was that significant gift that Andrew Garfield gave to her then partner, and that it is still inside her house.

This story coincides with an interview offered by the protagonist of ‘Cruella’, in which she was asked what had been the best gift you’ve ever been givenand without thinking too much, Emma answered that it was a handmade rocking chair, although she did not mention the name of who gave it to her.

The unconditional love of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

Although none of the interviewees mentioned the name of the other, but both stories coincide perfectly and speak of the beautiful imprint that each one left in the other’s heart. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s relationship is an example of maturity and mutual respect, of accepting that things don’t last forever, but that everything can be handled in the best way.

Today, Emma Stone is a married woman and mother of a girl. In 2020, the American actress married comedian and film director, Dave McCary, and last year, they welcomed her first daughter, Louise Jean McCary, together. Despite this, we will never forget what happened between her and Andrew Garfield.