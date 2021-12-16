Gift to all PS4 and PS5 gamers, Sony announcement

For all gamers who have a PS4 and a PS5 Sony makes an interesting announcement. A very special gift is coming

Obviously, at Christmas we cannot fail to consider a very important detail such as that of gifts. Among the most unthinkable things that can appear under our iconic party tree, surely what has come to the surface is something that is quite pleased. AND everything takes shape thanks to a particular announcement from mom Sony.

All players can have great fun. But what’s so interesting? This is not a particular offer on the Playstation Plus for a video game to download and have in your library. But rather, to be able to have access to a 100% Sony service. We are talking about theaccess to PS Plus.

Sony’s gift in an announcement for PS4 and PS5 players

Nothing new will you say you want, and it would be just like that if you don’t for a small detail which makes the weekend very interesting. In fact, for all video game lovers, Sony has announced a very succulent event for all of us gamers on the official Twitter account. What is it then? Simple, 2 full days of free online play. Yes, the sessions to be able to play with your friends or with titles that require a subscription and connection to the PS Network, will not actually need any type of paid account.

From 12:01 on Saturday 18 until 23:59 on Sunday 19 we can play online for free. 48 hours to devote to multiplayer gaming, on a service that usually works only upon payment of a playstation subscription. Obviously, this does not allow you to have access to the download dedicated to free games for those who have subscribed to a PS Plus plan.

Furthermore, numerous rumors speak of a Sony plan directed towards the same fate as Xbox Game Pass. In fact, we remember how the latter gave life to its enhanced Ultimate subscription service. At this point, it is rumored that Sony also has the same intention. In spring you could witness theunion between the PS Plus and Playstation Now. We will see!