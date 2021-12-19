gifts for less than € 20 (arrive on time)

On Amazon there is still a chance to buy some Christmas Gifts with guaranteed deliveries in time to put them under the tree. Here are 5 ideas a less than 20 €, perfect to put under the tree. It is good technology at a more than affordable price. Take a look, but remember: to get them on time, you need to be quick to complete your order. Shipments are all fast and free, guaranteed by Prime services.

Christmas on Amazon: last minute gifts for less than € 20

A brief overview, 5 ideas in all to make it easier to choose. For this column, I decided not to show you too many bargains, confusion is the last thing you need: it’s already very late for gifts and my job is to make it easier for you. Ready? Here they are all!

Half-liter smart bottle for € 17.80. A little gem, with a very special cap. It is a thermos that can keep your liquids hot or cold for hours. The beauty is that just touch the cap to read the precise temperature inside the container.

Bluetooth audio speaker by SBS for € 14.90. Beautiful, feature-rich and with great sound quality. With a product like this, success is guaranteed.

Smart alarm clock part of the Xiaomi ecosystem at € 19.90. A real show. A design product, which is a small concentrate of technology. On the large display (which you can also light up if necessary) you can read the time and alarm clock, but not only that: the temperature and humidity of the room is also shown. The detections are made by high precision sensors. Across the Bluetooth, connect the device to your smartphone and manage every aspect of it.

Fire TV Stick Lite for € 18.99. A real system to make television smart immediately, it is incredible that it can cost so little. On board there is an excellent customization of Android: movies, TV series, music and more, directly from your favorite platforms. You can also download apps, games and browse the internet. Using the supplied remote control, manage everyone and interact with Alexa.

Webcam with support and integrated microphone for about € 18 (check the coupon on the page). A beautiful and useful product, with HD sensor and super convenient to install, thanks to the autonomous support. Perfect for video calls, business meetings and more. In introductory offer, you get it at a great price.

Only 5 ideas, all of them gifts what do you take up Amazon and arrive before Christmas. Don’t wait any longer and complete your orders, time is almost up!