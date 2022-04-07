Gigabyte launches its MC62-G41 (AMD) and MW34-SP0 (Intel) enterprise-grade motherboards

gigabyte announced a pair of workstation category motherboards. One of them is the Gigabyte MC62-G41oriented to the new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, while on the other side we have the Gigabyte MW34-SP0designed for 12th Generation Intel Core processors (Alder Lake).

Gigabyte MC62-G41

In this case we can see how the socket AMD sWRX8 is surrounded by 8x DDR4 DIMM slots which should presumably allow the use of up to 2TB of RAM ECC or non-ECC @ 3200 MHz in Octa(8)-Channel configuration, offers access to a maximum of 128x PCI-Express 4.0 lanes Via 6x PCIe 4.0 x16 + 1x PCIe 4.0 x16 @ x8 slots and NVMe interface, the AMD WRX80 chipset is cooled by a heatsink with fan, we have access to 4x SATA III ports @ 6.0 Gbps, 3x SlimSAS Gen4 NVMe, 2x M. 2 NVMe Gen4, access to 6x USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and Gigabit Ethernet + MLAN port.

Gigabyte MW34-SP0

The Gigabyte MW34-SP0 is already seen to be a much simpler motherboard, with a socket Intel LGA1700 limited to access to a maximum of 128 GB of DDR4 RAM @ 3200 MHz in Dual Channel configuration, the Intel W680 chipset is passively cooled, we find 2x PCI-Express 5.0 x16 slots next to 1x PCIe 3.0 x4, access to 4x M.2 ports + 1x WiFi, 8x SATA III, video outputs in the form of VGA, HDMI and DisplayPort, the Ethernet port is @ 2.5 Gbps and adds a USB-C port.

via: Videocardz