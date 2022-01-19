Gigafactory and future factory, surprise visit of Tavares in Termoli

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares is visiting the Termoli plant this morning January 19th. The surprise arrival of the CEO of the industrial group that controls Fiat comes just the day after the interview with Corriere della Sera in which he questioned the construction of the Gigafactory in Termoli, despite the announcements last summer that they had given for certain production plant of batteries for electric cars in Molise.

But it should also be noted that Tavares arrives in Termoli precisely on the first anniversary of the merger between FCA and PSA which gave birth to Stellantis.

The CEO of Stellantis arrived at the Termoli plant a few minutes before 8 am directly from the Adriatic town, where he stayed overnight. To allow the arrival of the CEO, an alternative road network was created in Rivolta del Re, within the Consortium for the industrial development of the town. A particularly awaited visit, his, after statements made by Tavares both to the Gedi Publishing Group and to Corriere della Sera with which he highlighted how there are still some pieces to be fixed for the prospect of the gigafactory in Termoli. An investment value of € 1 billion was included in the NRP for 3 Italian sites, including that of Termoli. The visit to Tavares is expected to confirm the investment plan for the Molise metalworking plant.

Tavares will have a meeting with the trade unions at the end of the inspections aimed at verifying the current conditions of the Molise factory in the light of the relaunch investment. It is learned from union sources. The unions will ask the CEO Stellantis to confirm the plan for Termoli even after the words released to Corriere della Sera in an interview published yesterday, in which Tavares declares himself very satisfied for 2021, defined as a particularly complicated year, but highlights problems of costs and in relation to the gigafactory he says: “For now we have decided on a gigafactory in France, another in Germany and we are negotiating with the Italian government, on Termoli, but we have not yet concluded”.