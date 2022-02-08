Gigafactory in Termoli, agreement for the third Stellantis battery pole in the EU

Listen to the audio version of the article

Agreement made between Stellantis and the Italian government for the construction of the third gigafactory of the Group in Europe in Termoli. The same CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, had talked about the project a few days ago, however, noting the fact that the discussion with the ministries and the executive was still ongoing and thus alarming the trade unions. Now, however, the dossier seems closed as reported by press sources, with an investment of about two and a half billion compared to 370 million that should be guaranteed by the state.

During Stellantis’ EV 2021 Day, last July, CEO Carlos Taveres announced that Stellantis will invest over 30 billion euros by 2025 in electrification and software. The commitment on Termoli, after Douvrin in France and Kaiserslautern in Germany, is part of this financial game, which aims to ensure that electrified vehicles come to represent over 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% of those in the States. United, by 2030.

Generally speaking, the need for batteries and components for Stellantis electrified cars will be met thanks to five gigafactories to be built between Europe and North America. The announcement on Termoli had followed a few weeks after what the Group confirmed for Melfi, the first factory destined to host the new STLA Medium platform, one of the four being developed by the Group to produce the future electrified range for all 14 brands. .

The investment in Termoli will be able to guarantee an industrial future for one of the three Italian poles of Stellantis destined for the production of engines – in addition to Termoli, Pratola Serra and the VM of Cento – in a very delicate phase that records a downsizing of traditional engines, The Termoli factory has volumes almost halved in 5 years, as revealed by the latest Fim-Cisl report. A system – including engines, crankcases and gearboxes – which counts six factories in Italy and a total of over 7,000 employees within Stellantis.

The operation on Termoli, which today has 2,400 employees and an average production of 360,000 engines per year, as confirmed by the CEO Tavares in an interview with Sole 24 Ore last summer, will at least partially follow the example of Acc – Automotive Cells Company – joint venture created with Total and then extended to Mercedes Benz. The industrial alliance will have a global planned capacity of at least 120 GWh by 2030, as communicated by Stellantis.