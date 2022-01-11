Gigante advances to Challenger Città di Forlì 2. Luca Nardi wins again (with tomorrow’s program)

Second Italian in the second round of the Challenger City of Forlì 2. It is Luca Nardi who beats Bosnian Setkic 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, coming from the qualifiers and already tomorrow (Wednesday) in the round of 16 the British Jack Draper, number 8 of the main draw. Nardi joins Matteo Gigante in the second round; for the eighteen year old from Pesaro this is the sixth consecutive victory on the indoor and hard courts of TC Villa Carpena in Forlì, since just last Sunday the Italian had won the first Challenger of the Romagna city.

The twenty-year-old Italian player made the hit on Tuesday at the Challenger Città di Forlì 2 at TC Villa Carpena Matteo Gigante (n.784 Atp) who beats the Russian Alexey Vatutin, n.341 in the first round, in two sets, 6-2 6-4, the best result of the Italian in his career, he who so far in the Challenger tournament circuit had obtained in the past only two wins. For Gigante it is a success on a tennis player who surpasses him by 443 positions in the ATP world rankings, therefore a real success against the odds.

The Sicilian Luca Potenza makes his debut, who in the previous challenger from Forlì 1 had impressed everyone by reaching the quarter-finals. Potenza yielded to the more experienced Zsombor Piros, Hungarian Davis Cup player, 6-3 6-4. Again as regards the Italians, Francesco Forti’s defeat in the first round against the French Escoffier, 7-6 6-7 6-3, must be recorded.

Surprisingly, the number 2 seed of the Romagna tournament fell, the Frenchman Antoin Hoang, unexpectedly beaten by the Russian Tiurnev 6-7 7-6 6-2. Also shines the star of the Croatian Borna Gojo, hero and finalist of the recent Davis Cup with his country, who in the first round overtook the seeded # 6, Uzbek Istomin, already # 33 in the world, 6-3 6-4.

Citta ‘di Forli’ – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. [SE] Mukund Sasikumar vs Evan Furness

2. [5] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Nerman Fatic

3. [SE] Luca Nardi vs [8] Jack Draper (not before: 14:00)

4. Zsombor Piros vs Borna Gojo (not before: 16:00)

5. [WC] Malek Jaziri / Stefano Napolitano vs [3] Dustin Brown / Albano Olivetti (not before: 18:00)

Gencom – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)

1. Tung-Lin Wu vs [Q] Paul Jubb

2. Antoine Escoffier vs [3] Jay Clarke

3. Michael Geerts / Roberto Quiroz vs Vladyslav Manafov / Evgenii Tiurnev (not before: 13:00)

4. Marius Copil vs Alexander Ritschard

5. [1] Robert Galloway / Max Schnur vs Antoine Hoang / Matteo Martineau

6. [Alt] Francesco Forti / Luca Nardi vs [Alt] Gijs Brouwer / Jelle Sels