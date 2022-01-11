Gigante advances to Challenger Città di Forlì 2. Luca Nardi wins again (with tomorrow’s program)

Sports

Second Italian in the second round of the Challenger City of Forlì 2. It is Luca Nardi who beats Bosnian Setkic 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, coming from the qualifiers and already tomorrow (Wednesday) in the round of 16 the British Jack Draper, number 8 of the main draw. Nardi joins Matteo Gigante in the second round; for the eighteen year old from Pesaro this is the sixth consecutive victory on the indoor and hard courts of TC Villa Carpena in Forlì, since just last Sunday the Italian had won the first Challenger of the Romagna city.

The twenty-year-old Italian player made the hit on Tuesday at the Challenger Città di Forlì 2 at TC Villa Carpena Matteo Gigante (n.784 Atp) who beats the Russian Alexey Vatutin, n.341 in the first round, in two sets, 6-2 6-4, the best result of the Italian in his career, he who so far in the Challenger tournament circuit had obtained in the past only two wins. For Gigante it is a success on a tennis player who surpasses him by 443 positions in the ATP world rankings, therefore a real success against the odds.

The Sicilian Luca Potenza makes his debut, who in the previous challenger from Forlì 1 had impressed everyone by reaching the quarter-finals. Potenza yielded to the more experienced Zsombor Piros, Hungarian Davis Cup player, 6-3 6-4. Again as regards the Italians, Francesco Forti’s defeat in the first round against the French Escoffier, 7-6 6-7 6-3, must be recorded.

Surprisingly, the number 2 seed of the Romagna tournament fell, the Frenchman Antoin Hoang, unexpectedly beaten by the Russian Tiurnev 6-7 7-6 6-2. Also shines the star of the Croatian Borna Gojo, hero and finalist of the recent Davis Cup with his country, who in the first round overtook the seeded # 6, Uzbek Istomin, already # 33 in the world, 6-3 6-4.

Citta ‘di Forli’ – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. [SE] Mukund Sasikumar IND vs Evan Furness BETWEEN
2. [5] Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Nerman Fatic BIH
3. [SE] Luca Nardi ITA vs [8] Jack Draper GBR (not before: 14:00)
4. Zsombor Piros HUN vs Borna Gojo CRO (not before: 16:00)
5. [WC] Malek Jaziri TUN / Stefano Napolitano ITA vs [3] Dustin Brown GER / Albano Olivetti BETWEEN (not before: 18:00)

Gencom – Italian time: 10:00 (local time: 10:00 am)
1. Tung-Lin Wu TPE vs [Q] Paul Jubb GBR
2. Antoine Escoffier BETWEEN vs [3] Jay Clarke GBR
3. Michael Geerts NICE / Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Vladyslav Manafov UKR / Evgenii Tiurnev RUS (not before: 13:00)
4. Marius Copil ROU vs Alexander Ritschard USE
5. [1] Robert Galloway USE / Max Schnur USE vs Antoine Hoang BETWEEN / Matteo Martineau BETWEEN
6. [Alt] Francesco Forti ITA / Luca Nardi ITA vs [Alt] Gijs Brouwer NED / Jelle Sels NED

