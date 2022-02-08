gigantic error live, serious trouble for the GF Vip

The authors of the GF Vip have made a terrible gaffe live and now someone even risks being fired …

The dynamics of the most spied on house in Italy continue to thrill and last night a new and unmissable episode of the GF Vip 6. In fact, after having discovered the name of the first finalist competitor and after having witnessed numerous twists, ample space was also dedicated to some surprises to scream for our Vipponi.

Indeed, one of the most exciting moments of the live broadcast was undoubtedly the meeting between Nathaly Caldonazzo and her daughter Mia and, instead, what happened between made us die with laughter Lulu Selassié and his imitator Claudio Napolitano. In short, yesterday’s was certainly a crackling evening, but the most attentive viewers have noticed that the direction of the reality show has done an incredible gaffe.

However this is not the first time the show’s production has made a mistake. Everyone will remember the swear word and blasphemy pronounced live by one of the authors. Now, however, let’s see together what happened yesterday.

GF Vip: incredible slip during the live broadcast

In fact, during the surprise for Nathaly, the authors collected some photos that portrayed the showgirl with her daughter Mia, but by mistake, among the photos in question, one of Caldonazzo also appeared together with a friend. However, this is not the only blunder committed by the production, since the same thing happened with Lulù Selassié too. Indeed, after showing some photos of star Cardi B, the authors they showed another one that portrayed another singer in place of Cardi. Needless to say, the public went wild on social media and launched a dig at Big Brother …

No but the #GFVIP who broadcasts a photo with Nathaly’s friend instead of her daughter ✈️✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/vgLjUNW26v – Sergio (@ vm_sergi0) February 7, 2022

First the wrong photo of Nathaly’s daughter, plus Cardi B’s. SOMEONE WILL BE FIRED. #GFVIP – ChuckBassSun (@ChuckBassSun) February 7, 2022

“What an inability! Today the GF decided to show the wrong photos… someone will be fired!”- we read in fact on Twitter. In fact it is a huge mistake and this time the Big Brother Vip has combined it big, since it happened live and it was not possible to remedy the gaffe.