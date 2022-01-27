Gigantic unprecedented blackout in Central Asia: millions of people without electricity

Electricity jumps simultaneously in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, does cryptocurrency mining have anything to do with it?

Today, millions of people are left without electricity across much of former Soviet Central Asia after a shared electricity grid went down, disrupting national grids Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, the other two former Soviet republics of Central Asia, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan remained immune from the blackout.

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have relied on a single energy system since the Soviet era and the Kazakh state energy company, Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company (KEGOC), explained that “A significant emergency imbalance in Asia’s electricity system Central (Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan) led to a surge in the north-east-south 500 kV power transmission line in Kazakhstan. As a result, the north-east-south line was disconnected due to the fault, cutting off power to a significant portion of consumers in southern Kazakhstan. The amount of load shedding is approximately 1,500 MW. Currently, KEGOC, the system operator, is taking steps to correct the error. ‘

According to what he writes Russian Television – RT , “Massive blackouts have been reported in southern Kazakhstan, including parts of Almaty, the country’s former capital. The trolleybuses stopped in the city, which is home to about 1.7 million people, and the traffic lights went out in a series of intersections, creating long lines of vehicles ».

Subsequently, the energy was restored after hours in Almaty and the surrounding region.

Kazakh media cited a letter that KEGOC sent out last week warning that it would stop supplying power to professional cryptocurrency miners for a period of January 24 to February 1, citing the unsustainable pressure of this activity on the country network. Kazakhstan is the second largest bitcoin mining hub in the world.

Alan Dordzhiyev, the head of the Kazakh syndicate of blockchain and data centers, told the website Informburo that «The power lines and decrepit stations of the country should be blamed for the blackout, not the miners. Our whole system is on the verge of a rock… An average power plant in Kazakhstan is about 40 years old ».

Whoever is to blame, in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, subway convoys have stopped and their passengers have been evacuated and even the planes have been forced to remain on the ground at the country’s main airport.

Uzbek media reported that emergency services rescued 80 people trapped in the cable cars of two ski resorts and more than 10 people stuck inside the elevators of residential complexes.

In Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, the houses were left without heating and water.

As in Kazakhstan, the governments of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan say they have already begun to gradually restore electricity to the affected areas. Kyrgyzstan’s Energy Minister Doskul Bekmurzayev said the blackout was the worst in the country’s history. But he assured us: «We have all the means [per ripristinare l’energia] and once again I would like to ask people not to panic. ‘

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Zhaparov promised: «It is the first time we have experienced such a threat. We will prepare for similar events in the future ».