Gigi and Bella Hadid, superstars at the Isabel Marant fashion show

Gigi and Bella Hadid caused hysteria around the gardens of the Royal Palace. This Thursday, September 29, the Isabel Marant parade took place on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. And to present her spring/summer 2023 collection, the designer called on the two most adored models of the moment: the Hadid sisters.

Many personalities present

Personalities came to attend the show. Among them, the influencer Léna Mahfouf, on all fronts in this week of parades, the model Elsa Hosk or even Caroline de Maigret. Singer Sunmi and GOT7 leader Jay B traveled from South Korea to attend the presentation of the collection.

As for Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid, without going through the photocall box, they went directly behind the scenes. Natural face on the catwalk, Bella Hadid marched with clenched jaws. Contrast with his eldest, Gigi Hadid, appeared all smiles.

On the private side, the 27-year-old model has just celebrated the second birthday of her daughter, Khai, born of her romance with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik. For a few days, the rumor has been circulating that she would have found love in the arms of Leonardo DiCaprio, freshly separated from Camille Morrone. For her part, Bella Hadid, 25, has been making perfect love since last year with Mark Calmant, an artistic director who is also passionate about fashion.