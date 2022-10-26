Gigi and Bella Hadid’s curls cause a stir on the New York catwalk

The model sisters made a big impression at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday under a cascade of curls. Shunned in favor of fuzzy waves, curls could well take their revenge next summer.

Bye Bye soft waves, hello strong curls. In any case, this is the beauty lesson that we can draw from the Tom Ford spring summer 2023 fashion show which closed New York Fashion Week this Wednesday, September 15.

The Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2023 show

Among the 5-star cast (Joan Smalls, Mariacarla Boscono, Liya Kebede…), the Hadid sisters have established themselves as the perfect ambassadors of this hair trend that could well bring out curling irons. Bella and Gigi Hadid thus advanced on the podium under a cascade of curls, brunettes for the first, blondes for the second.

Gigi Hadid immortalizes this voluminous hairstyle backstage at the Tom Ford Spring Summer 2023 show. BFA, COURTESY OF TOM FORD

Indeed, very tight curls have been shunned in recent seasons in favor of more blurred waves. But on the American designer’s catwalk, this option associated with sequined outfits brings a very desirable retro, even disco, wind. A seventies touch, imagined by the hair stylist Jawara, which provides real volume to give fullness to all hair.

No curling iron but a long job to give those smooth lengths some bounce. BFA, COURTESY OF TOM FORD

On the technical side, the photos taken backstage show that these very tight curls (and which do not lack spring) are obtained by wrapping locks around long flat clips and bun clips. A work of patience therefore which can be replaced by allies as effective as curlers or curling irons.