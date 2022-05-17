Gigi And Bella Hadid’s Father Says ‘Zionists Are Controlling The World And Killing Journalists’

This is not the first time the businessman has echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories

“Zionists rule the world,” Mohamed Hadid, father of international models Bella and Gigi Hadid, said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

In order to circumvent this alleged grip, the Palestinian businessman urged to follow in the footsteps of Nerdeen Kiswani, a very controversial pro-BDS figure.

“To circumvent their grip on the media, one should follow the controversial BDS figure who promotes violence and intifadas,” he wrote.

“How long can the world remain so silent? asks the businessman in his post. “The Zionists even want to kill journalists and buy the media, the New York Times and others.”

Mohamed Hadid made the comments on a post containing an image made by the Shehab news agency of his daughter Bella, who captioned: “How long will we remain silent, while Israel kills journalists?”

Mohamed Hadid’s message was deleted shortly after it was relayed by the Jerusalem Post. This is not the first time that the latter has echoed anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Bella and Mohamed Hadid’s comments referred to the journalist’s deathAlJazeeraShireen Abu Akleh, during an exchange of fire in Jenin between IDF troops and Palestinian gunmen.

Although investigations into his death have so far been inconclusive as to who fired the fatal bullet, some, like the Hadids, were quick to point to Israel as the culprit.

Pro-BDS activist Nerdeen Kiswani leads the organization Within Our Lifetime (WOL), which notably initiated a rally outside the Friends of the IDF offices on March 30, during which participants chanted “Globalize the intifada” and “there is only one solution, the intifada, the revolution”.

On April 20, the controversial movement held a rally in support of Arab rioters on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

The inserts published to promote this gathering mentioned that “Zionism has no place in Palestine, and that it must be eradicated to achieve total liberation”.

Posters for the event called for “resistance and liberation by any means necessary”, which critics say expressed a clear incitement to violence. During the event, a Jewish man carrying an Israeli flag was beaten.