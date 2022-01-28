Gigi Buffon vents on the past and gives advice to Paulo Dybala

The return season a Parma it has so far been well below expectations. But only on a team level.

Gianluigi Buffonreturned to play a Serie B championship 16 years after the only previous experience with the Juventushas so far been the protagonist of a year of high technical level, including penalties saved and feats in series that were not enough for the Crusaders to respect the role of obligatory favorites for immediate promotion to Serie A.

Gigi Buffon and the Qatar 2022 dream

The prospect of experiencing another season among the cadets, however, does not scare Super Gigi, who on the day of birthday number 44 granted an interview to ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, telling about himself across the board between mistakes and prospects for a career that seems endless.

Buffon, whose birthday curiously falls on the same day as Dusan Vlahovic, the new Juventus signer, expressed himself on the dream of participating with Italy in the sixth World career, next November in Qatar. Implicit, therefore, is the desire to continue playing for at least another season, regardless of the outcome of the Parma championship.

Buffon, however, has no illusions: “I continue because I still do things that others do not, but the dynamics make me think that participating in Qatar 2022 is impossible. That’s right, the thoughts and choices of an intelligent man like Mancini must be respected ”.

So, a joke: “I have given myself a goal: if Italy does not go to the World Cup, I will have to aim for the next ones. It wouldn’t surprise me to find myself in great shape at 48… ”.

Buffon and the advice to Paulo Dybala

Then, speaking of Vlahovic, comes a comment on the future of Paulo Dybala, at loggerheads with Juventus: “With Vlahovic, Juve took on the best young player in the world together with Haaland and Mbappé. Now Dybala must decide to stay because he would do a great thing. If I were him I would also do it by giving up something financially, but only if I felt really appreciated “.

Among the darkest points of Super Gigi’s career, the depression which hit him in 2004 and from which Buffon managed to get out on his own: “To get back up, you have to cling to something you have inside. I forced myself to find a way out. I did it after 7 months without taking medicine, even though everyone was feeding me some. I found strength by approaching art, taking emotions from paintings “.

Gigi Buffon and the bets: “An open wound”

Finally, the black hole of the investigation into an alleged round of bettingwhich touched Buffon in 2006, before Gigi was acquitted of all charges.

Here the goalkeeper’s anger is still alive: “Bets are the most shameful attack. It annoys me that my sporting fairness has been questioned. If I bet, and never on matches, it was because those who live our life must find a transgression. I don’t go to the disco, I’ve never used drugs, I’ve only ever had one woman. I bet, but that’s my business. And from there to sell the matches, to recycling, to other shady things, it passes “.

OMNISPORT