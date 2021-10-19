Gigi D’Alessio better than Leonardo DiCaprio: no one can believe it

There was a time when Leonardo DiCaprio took a back seat due to the “fault” of Gigi D’Alessio. Here is the curiosity that very few know.

In 1998, Leonardo Dicaprio he was the “king of the world”. Rome + Juliet, Titanic And The Iron Mask they had given him global popularity, so much so that he became not only one of Hollywood’s most promising actors, but also the most desired man.

A resounding success that he managed to keep over the years, growing enormously from the acting point of view. In about twenty years of activity, it has given audiences and cinema lovers interpretations that are always above expectations. Conquering the much agonized Oscar in 2016.

Although the world went crazy for him, at the end of the nineties in Southern Italy, precisely in Campania, a new phenomenon was exploding which soon became a real “case”. We are talking about the “Gigi D’Alessio phenomenon” which in a weekend made DiCaprio forget and conquered the scenes.

Gigi D’Alessio beats Leonardo DiCaprio: Annarè’s unforgettable weekend

Over a weekend in 1998, Leonardo DiCaprio’s popularity collided with the revelation film Annarè. The protagonist was a very young man Gigi D’Alessio that, in order to promote my own album which had the same title as the film, I decided to accept the proposal of the director Ninì Grassia and take part in the cinematographic work.

The result was surprising, in just one weekend the film has grossed 27 million, that is to say double the average takings per weekend of The Iron Mask and Titanic combined. A sensational event that left even the Neapolitan singer-songwriter thrilled.

“It all came suddenly, I don’t even know what happened – said D’Alessio the day after the results – My phone never stops ringing. But do you realize? Me against DiCaprio “. A young and incredulous Gigi at the time married to his first love Carmela Barbato and father of two children.

The cinematographic work, directed by the same director who brought Nino D’Angelo to success, suddenly jumped to twentieth place in the ranking of national receipts. And the thing that shocked the most is that the film was only shown in cinemas in Campania.