Gigi Hadid, 27, poses with her buttocks in the air on Instagram

On the occasion of the launch of her new swimwear line in collaboration with the Franckies Bikinis brand, Gigi Hadid posted a very sexy photo of herself on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model is displayed in a (very short) blue skirt that reveals the bottom of her buttocks. Allure of a childish woman, flowery background and mini braid, the photo caused a sensation. Within hours, the post reached over 2 million likes. Another detail that melted its subscribers: Gigi Hadid covers her chest with a big white rabbit.

A new line of swimwear

Gigi Hadid teases the launch of her new swimwear line available tomorrow. The model has created a collection with her long-time friend, Francesca Aiello, the designer of the brand Frankies Bikinis.

Before emerging in the fashion world, Gigi Hadid as a top model and Francesca Aiello as a designer, the two women shared their college years in Malibu. They were inspired by their teenage memories to create this collection in the image of Gigi Hadid. A functional and aesthetic line, in which one feels good. There are traditional triangle swimsuits, skirts, string bikinis, tankinis, camisoles and combi-horts. The spirit is natural and rural, the colors are pastel, the floral prints and the ruffles come to calm down the high-cut and very sexy models.

The new Franckies Bikinis collection will also include the brand’s first children’s swimwear and accessories. Gigi Hadid loves pairing her looks with her one-year-old daughter Khai Malik!

For several days, Gigi Hadid has been arousing the interest of its subscribers with the sexiest publications each other. The enthusiasm of its followers and the popularity of the hashtag #GIGIxFRANKIES on Instagram announce a successful launch!

