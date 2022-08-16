Gigi Hadid adopts the summer surfer necklace, signed by a French brand

Since the beginning of summer, Gigi Hadid challenges the California girl look, adopting a wardrobe modeled on the trends of the 2000s filtered through Los Angeles. In the streets of New York, the top has been seen several times adopting loose cut low-rise jeans here and there, a crop top, cargo pants, a ponytail raised by a maxi scrunchie or even a bucket hat. Only signature pieces from the wardrobe of the 2000s. To top it off, on the jewelry side, she accumulates chokers and adopts ultra colorful fancy pieces. Her current jewel crush? Signed shell necklaces The Shell Dealera small French brand that has gone beyond borders.

How to adopt The Shell Dealer shell jewelry like Gigi Hadid?

The creed of The Shell Dealer ? Cool, colorful and revisited surfer necklace inspirations. Available in pop colours, the maxi cowries can be worn as a short necklace associated with pearls, for a cool girl look both at the beach and in the city. The proof with Gigi Hadid who has adopted the multicolored, all black necklace or even the colored bracelet in the streets of New York. A nugget also adopted by Clara Berry or the Victoria’s Secret top Gizele Oliveira. Watch for restock, it sells out very quickly!