Gigi Hadid: all her looks at the Met Gala

Invited already six times Met Gala, we can say that Gigi Hadid knows his famous red carpet well. Since attending her first Met Gala in 2015, the top has responded in her own way to a variety of drastically different themes, from campy to futuristic. Thus, before the big evening of this Monday, May 2, 2022, Vogue returns to all the best looks of Gigi Hadid on the Met Gala red carpet.

The fashion trip of Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala began in 2015, when she attended the theme “China: Through the Looking Glass” in a dress Diane Von Furstenberg red. Her look made up of a plunging neckline and a high slit on the thigh was undeniably sexy. A year later, forManus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology“, she changed her style with a dress Tommy Hilfiger from the space age, complete with a sequined corset for a touch of alien glamour. (She was posing side by side with her boyfriend at the time, Zayn Malikwho wore a suit Versace black with silver armor details on the sleeves).

Over the years, the looks of Gigi Hadid at the Met Gala have become even more elaborate and theatrical. For the 2017 edition of “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between“, for example, she opted for a dress Tommy Hilfiger champagne color combined with an asymmetrical tulle train. But his most notable appearance was in 2018 for the exhibition “Heavenly Bodies“, where she wore a stained glass inspired dress signed Versace which looked like a real work of art.

Met Gala: look back at the most spectacular make-ups of celebrities

More recently, Gigi Hadid landed at the Met Gala for the camp theme wearing an ensemble Michael Kors, a silver jumpsuit with a cape and boots to match her headdress. Last year, she walked the red carpet in a strapless dress Pradaslit at the back, which she completed with a pair of leather opera gloves, between timeless and super modern.

As Monday’s Met Gala approaches, it’s clear that Gigi Hadid will once again opt for a memorable look, although it will be difficult to predict exactly what she will wear. She has mastered the art of immersing us in the unknown and experimenting with a variety of different fashion identities, a refreshing approach that reminds us of the very essence of the Met Gala!

Translation by Sophie Brindel

Article originally published on Vogue UK

