Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Could Be the Couple for the Fall (Even If They’re 20 Years Old)

There may be a romance between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The potential couple were spotted together (again) over the weekend and truth be told, they felt right at home in each other’s company. They were seen passing through New York one after another in a car without much luggage Estimated weekend getaway, The photos come just days after they were photographed having dinner together at Via Carotta in the West Village.

Hadid wore a discreet outfit Look The autumn outfit consists of a cream knit sweatshirt, gray straight-cut jeans, black leather ballet flats by Mansur Gavriel and a small beige leather bag. As for accessories, a gold chain necklace, gold hoop earrings and brown sunglasses. The model was wearing no makeup and had her hair tied in a messy ballerina bun. She was seen taking a large Louis Vuitton suitcase and a Prada handbag out of the trunk while Cooper dropped her off at her apartment.,

Cooper was also very casual, wearing a light blue One Tribe Foundation T-shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, a hat, and dark sunglasses. As luggage, I took a suitcase and a small bag.

The actor and model’s romance began after Hadid was briefly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio last month., Cooper, for his part, has had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Irina Shayk, who is also the mother of his son and who most recently dated Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband, Tom Brady.

for now, Neither Hadid nor Cooper have spoken publicly about their relationship.,