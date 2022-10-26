Gigi Hadid and Carla Bruni at the Messika show in Paris

Beyond fashion, jewelry was also honored during Paris Fashion Week. After a first parade with Kate Moss in 2021, this Thursday, September 29, the Messika house organized its second show since its creation in 2005. No traditional presentation under glass bells, this time again, it is well worn on mannequins in motion that the diamonds revealed all their brilliance. Valérie Messika, the founder and artistic director who gave her name to the Parisian high jewelry house, unveiled twenty-nine silhouettes enhanced with diamond adornments, in the heart of Paris, in a raw and mineral setting. Subtly mixed with clothes from the Adidas sportswear label, the pieces from the collection entitled “Beyond the light” give pride of place to inspirations drawn from ancient Egypt but also to a retro-futuristic spirit.

Breastplates, mouth jewelry, chockers, nose and navel piercings, waist chains alternating with necklaces, chokers, rings and earrings… The sublime pieces were chained during the parade. And to better showcase them, the founder of Messika has assembled a cast of five-star stars sporting her creations. On the catwalk, we found the models Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna and Naomi Campbell displaying the emblematic piece of the collection named “Akh-Ba-Ka”. A flamboyant necklace whose exceptional diamonds come from the same rough stone of 110 carats.

The sparkling brilliance of the diamonds unveiled on the catwalk lit up a high-flying front row. Le Tout-Paris and American personalities had responded to the invitation. The model Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, the actress Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Dadju, Laeticia Hallyday, Benoît Magimel, Ophélie Meunier, Laury Thilleman or even Léna Mahfouf… All the close friends of the house were present to celebrate this event and are then found, during an evening with the American DJ Diplo.