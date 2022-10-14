Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are On ‘Better Terms’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik get along while co-parenting their daughter. The musician and model share a daughter and are raising her together.

The model and the singer would be well placed and on better terms. The former couple are reportedly doing well in their co-parenting relationship while keeping their distance.

Gigi and Zayn get along as co-parents

Gigi Hadid, 27, and Zayn Malik, 29, are getting along great while co-parenting their 2-year-old daughter, Khai, and the model intends to keep it that way. According to a source close to the former couple, the model arranges with Zayn while keeping his distance.

“Gigi has her walls since she’s been on better terms with Zayn and they’re doing well as a co-parent. She does not rush into a serious relationship. She loves Leo very much [DiCaprio] and is interested in pursuing a relationship with him, but at the same time she is very busy with her modeling gigs and is there for her daughter.

The Guest in Residence creator first sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, earlier in September. It was days after the actor split from Camila Morrone. Several weeks after it was confirmed that DiCaprio and Gigi were officially dating, an insider revealed that she and the Titanic star “had secret meetings and spent time together privately” and “see where things are.” were going,” adding that the duo are “not serious at all.”

The history of the relations between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Malik and Gigi dated from 2015 to 2021, and the former couple welcomed Khai in September 2020. Reports of a physical altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid broke in October 2021, but the Icarus Falls musician denied the allegations.

That same month, Zayn was sentenced to 360 days probation and completion of an anger management course and a domestic violence program after pleading no contest to four counts of harassment.

Amid the drama, a source revealed to We Weekly, that Zayn and Yolanda, 58, “always had issues with each other”, adding that “their relationship was full of tension”.

Despite the tension between Yolanda and Zayn, Gigi respects the Pillow talk singer as a father. “Zayn’s relationship with his daughter is great. The family knows he is a good dad,” the source said.