Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik separated: after the scandal, the top pays tribute to the father of her child
On the occasion of Father’s Day 2022, Gigi Hadid paid tribute to the father of her daughter, Zayn Malik. The exes prove once again that they manage to keep a good relationship despite their stormy breakup.
On Sunday June 19, 2022, Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram account to wish a happy Father’s Day to two very important men in her life. In his story, the supermodel first paid tribute to her own father, Mohamed Hadid. She shared an old photo of the main interested party with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to my dear baba. I love you !Following her post, Bella Hadid’s sister wished Zayn Malik the same, the father of her daughter from whom she had separated with great noise.
On Instagram, Gigi Hadid wished via his story a happy Father’s Day to Zayn Malik, the father of their daughter Khai. In her post on the social network for sharing photos and videos, the model honored the former member of the group One Direction. This has published a sequence in which we recognize the arm of the singer while he plays with the child. Here, father and daughter have fun together, coloring. Gigi Hadid captioned: “And happy birthday to the baba of Khai !!!!”
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik keep good relations despite their separation
Despite their thunderous breakup, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik try to stay on good terms for the well-being of their daughter Khaiborn in October 2020. Their separation occurred after to the intense tensions that existed between the young man and his mother-in-lawthe old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Yolanda Hadid. Since then, the exes apply to follow the rules of co-parenting. A source tells US Weekly: “They no longer live together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania when they are there. They like spending time away from the city because it’s safe, quiet and privileged.”
