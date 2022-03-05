Gigi Hadid and Zendaya show two looks for the same suit

Green is one of the most popular colors of the season and celebrities know it. From the hand of valentine, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya showed how to wear different outfits with the same tailoring suit in green shocking and they swept their bets on social networks.

Gigi Hadid wore the green Valentino suit with nothing underneath

Gigi Hadid posed for the magazine InStyle Magazine with different outfits of luxury designers. In one of the many shots, she posed for the cameras with a pantsuit in a green vibrant and flashy, signed by valentine. The details of the fashion bet? The model showed off with nothing underneathand adorned the equipment with a series of accessories: necklaces in different lengths and sizes, golden rings and a high end classic watch.

Gigi Hadid wore a green Valentino suit with nothing underneath. (Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino).

the hair took loose and parted in the middle. For the make-up she chose shades in shades of brown, mascara, blush on the cheeks and a colored lipstick naked with matte finish.

Zendaya showed how to combine the green Valentino suit

Like Gigi Hadid, Zendaya posed on the networks with the same suit signed by valentine. However, the actress preferred to combine it differently and added more color to the bet. Underneath, she wore a satin shirt, buttoned up to the chest area, in lilac (the color of the year according to Pantone). He also added to the bet a type wallet mini bag burgundy color with details of gold metal hardware and strap. The final touch was the brown sandals.

Zendaya wore a green suit signed by Valentino. (Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino).

The photos quickly went viral on the Instagram app and, in a few hours, they collected almost 100 thousand likes by network users. In addition, he received all kinds of comments from his fans and followers.

“Beautiful colors”, “I love how you combined the green with the purple“, “Very beautiful”, “This Zendaya campaign is literally perfection”, “Incredible teamwork”, “Majestic”, “Great”, “She is amazing”, “What a beauty”, “Great shot”, “I need the color code for this shade of green”, “Beautiful emerald”; These were some of the many messages left on Valentino’s official account, which can be read in the comments section of the publication.

Zendaya showed how to combine a green Valentino suit: lilac shirt and burgundy bag. (Photo: Instagram/@maisonvalentino).

Tailoring comes with everything: if it’s green, even better.

