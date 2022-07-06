Gigi Hadid, Anitta, Kendall Jenner Megan Markle and more cow print celebs

These items were independently selected by our editors, because we think you’ll enjoy them and like the prices. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Prices and availability were current at the time of publication of this article.

Prints are the funniest way to make your outfits feel fresh and modern, and what better than to follow in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid, Anitta, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and even Megan Markle, celebrities who already wear this pattern with spots. cow that will be the rage of 2022. Here are several garments and accessories that make up this unmissable trend.

1. Ichuanyi Top: We adore this super simple piece and perfect for summer for its fresh cut that will look amazing with your jeans and flared pants identical to those worn by celebrities if you want to leave home very modern and comfortable every day. Price $3.95 (Original $25.99)

Walmart

2. Nasty Gal Dress: This is the slip dress, the dress of the celebs that you will wear this summer in a modern way for its small-scale cow print that makes it feel less ostentatious. During the nights, give it an elegant touch with XXL jewelry, the accessories of the famous that you should not miss this 2022. Price $16.80 (Original $42)

Nasty Gal

3.Pretty Little Girl Top: Dress green like the celebrities this day and all year long with this divine top that has a corset-type cut, the sexy garment that captivated Hollywood celebs and that you can use to define your silhouette day and night. Price $12.50 (Original $42)

pretty little thing

4. Boohoo Swimsuit: Let this print invade all your clothes, especially the swimsuits that are in style this summer and you will get them for less than 35 dollars like this strapless duo with a front cut that is sexy and playful. Price top $8 (Original $22) bottom $8.80 (Original $22)

Boohoo

5. My Accessories London Bag: We love this fabulous plush bag that will look perfect this summer with the ruched fashion that Hollywood is crazy about and that you can wear like the celebs or during the winter if you get the coats teddy that celebrities love without spending millions. Price $35

asos

6. Pull and Bear Socks: The ideal accessory if you bet on white sneakers like those of the famous to leave the house comfortably, or as a jovial detail that modernizes and relaxes flat shoes to look feminine, classic and comfortable anywhere. Price $6.90

Pull&Bear

7. OLRIK Clothing Top: You will love the fact that this garment is perfect to wear with jeans loose and comfortable fashion that we all wear during the summer, or to complement your office outfits by wearing the trousers with pleats like a Hollywood superstar. Price $9.89

Walmart

8. Nasty Gal Shirt: Wear your military boots this fall and all year long like Hollywood stars when it comes to layering this silk shirt for a more laid-back, youthful vibe. If you want it to be a more work element, then combine it with your tailored suits to look formal and sexy like the famous ones. Price $21.60 (Original $54)

Nasty Gal

9. Pretty Little Thing Shirt: Wear sheer fashion for under $45 like the celebs in this fabulous lightweight shirt that’s the perfect addition to your beach outfits or to add a sexy edge to summer office wear. Price $28 (Original $48)

pretty little thing

10. Boohoo Top: Don’t stop wearing bra tops fresher to look sexy like the celebrities and give it a contemporary touch with the cow print that this model has that is the perfect complement to modernize the shorts of a woman to survive the hot days. Price $22 (Original $32)

Boohoo

11. Lola May Top: This delicate and flirtatious piece is the model that you cannot miss to beat the heat with style. Wear it with the cowboy boots to walk like a Hollywood diva and during the nights with the cardigan, the favorite celebrity sweater that you should not miss if you do not want to be cold. Price $30 (Original $44)

asos

12. Pull&Bear Bag: This is a model identical to those mini bags in which celebrities carry only the essentials and that you must have if you want to go out carrying only the basics and implement this fabulous trend in a simple way. Price $12.90

Pull&Bear

13. Lazybaby Jacket: If you feel that the nights are already getting very cool or you are looking for a warm piece to combat the air conditioning, then add this model that you can wear over dresses, t-shirts, blouses and jumpsuits like the ones celebrities keep wearing. Price $29.99

Walmart

14. Nasty Gal Blazer: There is no doubt that this jacket will be everyone’s favorite, especially if you are looking for a modern piece that gives a more daring touch to your shirt dresses, ideal for transitioning from the home office to the office. Price $44 (Original $112)

Nasty Gal

15. Panty From Pretty Little Thing: Summer is the best season to risk with the printed jeans worn by the famous, especially these cow jeans that only need you to wear translucent PVC shoes like the famous ones to make them look more elegant. Price $32 (Original $55)

pretty little thing

16. Boohoo Shorts: These shorts Women’s shorts to survive the hot days are essential this season as they help keep you comfortable and wear the women’s biker shorts like the celebs in your casual looks if you want to cool off in the summer breeze. Price $40

Boohoo

17. Emory Park Jacket: give a different touch to your outfits of printed t-shirt with this jacket that has a classic biker design and renewed with the cow print that is perfect for women who love the Animal Print. Price $73.75 (Original $92)

asos

