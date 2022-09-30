Gigi Hadid at the Chloé Spring/Summer 2023 show

While few houses have really reduced their environmental impact, Gabriela Hearst established herself in the field a few months after her arrival at Chloé in December 2021. From her first collection for autumn-winter 2021-2022, the Uruguayan designer has profoundly transformed supply and production chains, bringing the illustrious Parisian house in a new era that rhymes luxury with eco-responsibility. Recently, Gabriela Hearst has taken an interest in energy sources – a highly topical subject in Europe – and in particular nuclear fusion as an alternative to fossil fuels, the only sure way to successfully achieve the energy transition.

More concretely, this spring-summer 2023 collection presented in a circular decor, which seems to reproduce a cellular nucleus, the designer takes up the emblematic pieces of Chloé which she declines in sustainable materials and adorns with techno-chemical details while the architecture of the tokamak – an experimental magnetic confinement device, inspires the rounded but structured cuts of the collection. Leather dresses are cinched at the waist with scaffolding patterned seams, asymmetrical jackets with curved sleeves pair with baggy pants, while motocross-inspired leather jackets and long coats with whipstitching along the seams bring dynamism. Garments made from low impact knitted cashmere mesh are layered while raw silk coats fasten with industrial items, linen jacket and cape are edged with colored leather ribbon for a utilitarian style. Mouth-blown metallic glass beads fill openwork on dresses and tunics and metallic rings and geometric suede panels are hand-crocheted to form dresses. Glittering leather discs, and constellations of studs and circular metal eyelets decorate dresses, leather coats and denim looks, made from 87% recycled cotton and 13% hemp and finished with a wash lasered for reduced water consumption, when not offered in dazzling white, obtained for the first time without a chemical process. The cork platforms of the Odina sandals are polished with gold or silver while the Nama sneaker, turns into a very desirable wedge sandal.