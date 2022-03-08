Gigi Hadid bets on the trend of bleached eyebrows

If a factor related to ‘beauty’ trends has evolved drastically over the years, they have been Eyebrows. Facial zone that governs the canons of beauty of its time at a glance. If in the nineties we saw how we were heading for very thin eyebrows that were championed, among other ‘celebrities’, by Pamela Anderson and Gwen Stefani, in the 2000s we returned to recover the dreaded thickness in a Pauline way until embracing the bushy eyebrow that the recent reign established by Lily Collins and Cara Delevingne. Now, as has happened before, the game changes again.

This was demonstrated a few days ago Gigi Hadid on the Versace Fall/Winter 22-23 runway in the framework of Milan Fashion Week. The model, one of the main trendsetters of international ‘stardom’, surprised with bleached eyebrows that camouflaged her hair to the point of almost making it disappear. We know, a fashion that is not yet seen on the streets and that, a priori, is at least unique and somewhat bizarre. To play with contrast and emphasize this area, the mannequin wore a dramatic ‘smokey eye’. Just one pass.

Gigi Hadid on the Versace Fall/Winter runway at Milan Fashion Week. Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Other celebrities who have bleached their eyebrows

However, although Hadid has temporarily dared with this trend – given that during the following show she had already returned to her natural color – she is by no means the current precursor of the most feared discoloration. ‘celebrities’ as Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian and Maisie Williams They have already tried this type of eyebrows that, surprisingly, Bella Hadid, Gigi’s sister, has also previously worn.

If you finally dare to give your eyebrows a ‘twist’, you must first know the basic rules of bleaching, as well as its pros and cons. And if after reading this you decide that it is not the time yet, we will tell you what the eyebrow trends are for this 2022. As in everything related to extreme ‘beauty’, in the end the important thing is to have fun.

