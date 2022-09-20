Gigi Hadid Celebrates Daughter’s 2nd Birthday Amid Leonardo DiCaprio Romance

ads

Gigi Hadid has celebrated her daughter Khai’s 2nd birthday amid her blossoming romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The model, 27, posted an enlarged photo via Instagram Stories on Monday of a three-tiered cake covered in “Peppa Pig” characters.

“Our angel daughter turned 2 today,” she captioned the social media upload.

Hadid tagged Buddy Valastro’s bakery as well as her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who is Khai’s father.

The birthday bash comes nearly two weeks after the Guest in Residence founder sparked dating rumors with DiCaprio, 47, following his split from Camila Morrone.

The new couple are “taking their time,” a source told Page Six last week, adding that Hadid and the actor had “mostly [been] hanging out with groups and solo a handful of times.

Hadid was previously in a relationship with Malik. The recurring couple started dating in 2015, welcoming their daughter five years later.

The party takes place shortly after Hadid made headlines when she was spotted with DiCaprio.BACKGRID

The former couple celebrated their daughter’s 1st birthday together in September 2021.

However, the following month, news of their split broke amid allegations that the former One Direction singer, 29, had a violent altercation with Hadid’s mother, Yolanda Hadid.

“They’re not together right now,” a family friend told Page Six in October 2021. “They’re both great parents though.

“They are co-parents,” the insider added at the time. “Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandson.

The little one arrived in September 2020.

Malik was charged with four criminal harassment offenses in the same month, to which he pleaded no contest despite “categorically” denying hitting Yolanda, 58, in a statement.

The “Pillowtalk” singer was placed on 90-day probation for each offense (360 days total) and ordered to complete an anger management course and a domestic violence program.

In June the following year, Gigi wished her ex a Happy Father’s Day by posting a photo of Malik playing with their toddler.

