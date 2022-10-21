Gigi Hadid confirms the return of the preppy style

Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas… We told you recently, the Preppy style is fashionable. And it’s not Gigi Hadid Who will say the opposite! Seen in the streets of Los Angeles with her friend Leah McCarthy, the top adopted a style that is both Preppy chic and androgynous. Understand, a good chic good kind with male inflections.

Raymond Hall

Gigi Hadid adopts the Preppy trend

Gigi Hadid Cultivate an off-utch style. Sexy, Californian, “weird girl”… She inspires us daily with variations of outfits of all kinds. This Monday, October 10, the top bet on the Preppy style and it’s a successful bet! To do this, she opted for large chocolate chinos, which she associated with a shirt in ocher tones whose collar she left over a mint green sweatshirt. As accessories, she wore a small shoulder bag Pradaa pair of thick-soled loafers and brown sunglasses.

