Gigi Hadid confirms the return of the preppy style

Margot Robbie, Ana de Armas… We told you not long ago that the preppy style is in fashion. And it’s not Gigi Hadid who will say otherwise! Seen in the streets of Los Angeles with her friend Leah McCarthy, the top adopted a style that was both preppy chic and androgynous. Understand, a bon chic bon genre look with masculine inflections.

Gigi Hadid embraces the preppy trend

Gigi Hadid cultivates an off-duty style. Sexy, Californian, “weird girl”… She inspires us daily with variations of outfits of all kinds. This Monday, October 10, the top bet on the preppy style and it’s a successful bet! To do this, she opted for large chocolate chinos, which she associated with a shirt in ocher tones whose collar she left over a mint green sweatshirt. As accessories, she wore a small shoulder bag Pradaa pair of thick-soled loafers and brown sunglasses.

