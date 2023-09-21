Gigi Hadid Elevates Basic Jeans With This French-Girl Staple

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on certain items through the links below.

Breaking an old fashion rule.

I’m always inspired when I see people breaking some of the biggest (probably oldest) rules of fashion. Instead of changing their style according to the “rules” of some high fashion power, they wear what they want whenever they want. To put it bluntly, it’s kind of badass, and few people do it better than supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Hadid has a knack for turning pieces It is possible Go against long-held fashion rules that you’ll want to add to your cart immediately, like her highlighter-yellow dress that read “Colors of Autumn, Who?” And the controversial shoe and socks combo, which she paired with a skin-tight black dress. This week, she did something we were told never to do after Labor Day: She wore an all-white dress.

While out for a stroll, Hadid opted for optic-white, wide-leg jeans, matching sneakers and an oversized version of the French-girl staple that can make anything look more elegant. Because, if you’re going to break a rule, why not look cute while doing it? Although the all-white ‘fit initially caught my attention due to its rule-breaking nature, I ended up falling for the crisp white button-down — and how it elevated the entire look in an instant.

