Gigi Hadid has the vintage Reebok sneakers that will rock this fall

Gigi Hadid has just confirmed – if anyone still had any doubts – what will be the big trend for fall 2022, at least as far as footwear is concerned. Just like her sister has done in recent weeks Bella Hadid and her friends and colleagues Kendall Jenner Y Kaia Gerber, Now it is Gigi Hadid who reveals to us, through her latest look, that favorite shoes of the insiders for the next few months are sneakers vintage.

This weekend, we have seen the model walking around New York with an icon of sports shoes: sneakers Reebok Club C 85. Simple and retro, they are distinguished by their logo, a tribute to the origins of the brand, and by their endless ability to combine: they look good with a suit, with a skirt, with dresses and, as Gigi Hadid herself demonstrates, with jeans.

Gtres Online

Although it is pure trend, the style of the mother of khai (this is how it is described on its Instagram profile), it is as timeless and nostalgic as the eighties sneakers: jeans oversized and broken (they are the Vintage 105 model of Danielle Guizio), clingy white round neck sleeveless t-shirt that leaves the abdomen in the air, baseball cap blue and a Prada spring 2018 comic book bag.