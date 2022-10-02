Gigi Hadid: her “relationship” with Leonardo DiCaprio disturbs Zayn Malik?

A new couple is emerging. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio would be in a relationship, and that does not only make people happy.

If you don’t know it yet, Gigi Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio would be in a relationship. This news does not seem to please everyone, especially Zayn Malik, the model’s ex. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

Gigi Hadid and Leonard Dicaprio as a couple?

This is one of the news that has turned the planet people upside down. Model Gigi Hadid and actor Leonardo Dicaprio would be in a relationship. Indeed, the two lovebirds were both seen in the streets of New York.

Since the rumor continues to swell, Are Gigi and Hadid and Leonardo Dicaprio a couple? Sources interviewed by the magazine People more or less confirm this news: They get to know each other said a source. ” Leo definitely runs after Gigi said another.

These rumors seem fake as Leonardo Dicaprio has come to prominence for a certain ruler. In fact, the actor titanic never date women over 25 years old.

This rumor has even just been confirmed because Leonardo Dicaprio has separated from his ex Camilla Morrone. He ended their relationship of 4 years shortly after his 25th birthday.

So, the new couple may just be a rumor. In effect, the model is already 27 years old. But, if this relationship is just a rumor.

This does not please a person all the same. That person is Zayn Malik. He is none other than Gigi Hadid’s ex ! MCE TV tells you more!

Zayn Malik is in distress

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. The two lovebirds even had a baby girl named Khai in 2020. But, they still decided to separate right after the birth of their daughter.

Despite everything, the former singer of One Direction has always wanted to win back His beauty. However, the latter does not seem to want to give him a second chance. And you have to believe that it pains him a lot.

Indeed, according to hollywoodlife, Zayn Malik is in distress faced with this news about Gigi Hadid. The source explains » Zayn still has hope of getting back together with Gigi Hadid, they are still on good terms because of their daughter. »

She adds : ” Zayn wants to get back together with his ex, and his rumors between her and Leonardo really piss him off. “The source also adds that the young woman take tweezers so as not to upset Zayn over this new relationship, but it seems difficult.

” Gigi Hadid does her best to manage Zayn Malik’s feelings, but Zayn is still upset. This situation even creates conflicts, especially on Zayn’s side.“explains the source.

Even if this rumor upsets the interpreter of Pillow Talk. The relationship between the two has still not been confirmed. In fact, the model wants to take his time before getting back together with a person says the source.

” Getting in a relationship is not yet her priority, she has a lot to do between her daughter and her job.“.

Eh yes ! The couple is not even confirmed yet that it is already creating stories. Will Zayn Malik accept the perhaps future couple? Case to follow.