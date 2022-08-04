Gigi Hadid: Here’s how I get inspired by the 100% Californian look of the top

The model, originally from Los Angeles, brought a bit of California to the streets of SoHo. On August 3, 2022, Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York in a bohemian-style look, injected with cool come from LA that we know so well.

Ripped jeans, a crochet top and Converse

Besides the cult of the body and the obsession with the lifestyle healthy Typical of Los Angeles, California is also renowned for the fashion sense of the hot girls who call the city of angels home. Let us mention, among others, Hailey Bieberwho swears only by immaculate crop tops and baggy pants, Kendall Jenneror Gigi Hadid. There, we cultivate an effortless look, with bohemian inflections, with long dresses, XL pants, crochet pieces in tangy hues… What the 27-year-old top has once again demonstrated.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

During her last public appearance, she opted for the perfect Californian combo: ripped jeans at the knees, crochet crop top, pair of black Converse on her feet, which she sublimated with a bucket hat and round sunglasses, very trendy in this moment. Ultimate detail? Her mini-bag and the fancy shell bracelet she wore on her wrist. A beautiful style lesson that will make you want to model the cool Californian all summer!

How to adopt the Californian style of Gigi Hadid?

Sea – Crochet Crop Top RE/DONE – Ripped Knee Jeans

Converse – Chuck Taylor 70 high-top sneakers Loewe Paula’s Ibiza – Bob

