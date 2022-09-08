Gigi Hadid hit out at a troll who accused her of dating too many men

Gigi Hadid became a worldwide celebrity after conquering the catwalks. She is one of the highest earning models and is said to earn up to 10,000 euros per month. $9 million through his concerts. The eldest of the Hadid sisters does not hesitate to defend herself and those close to her in difficult times.

She supported her mother, Yolanda Hadid, after an alleged altercation between her and Zayn Malik. Gigi and Zayn, who have been together for six years and even shared a daughter, Khai, broke up after news broke that the former One Direction member punched Yolanda and a security guard during their argument.

The news shook fans, as did their breakup. Speaking of Gigi Hadid, there was another time she fought back after being trolled for dating too many men. Besides Zayn Malik, Gigi has dated Cody Simpson and Joe Jonas. Rumors also swirled that the model dated Tyler Cameron and Lewis Hamilton.

In 2016, while in a relationship with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid responded to a now-deleted tweet that read, “Train your walking properly instead of having a new bf every 2 weeks. The Victoria’s Secret model responded to the troll saying, “I’ve dated 3 guys in 3 years, hun.” My gait can always improve; I hope the unrelated bitterness in your heart can too. »

Watch his response here:

I dated 3 guys in 3 years, hun. My gait can always improve; I hope the unrelated bitterness in your heart can too. https://t.co/BrsLY1akML — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) March 23, 2016

This isn’t the first time a female celebrity has come under fire for dating multiple men. Taylor Swift is one such name that has received some flak about it. Her dating history has been in the spotlight as she has a long list of ex-lovers. Many celebrities have long dating histories, and to that, we say, to each his own.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid is currently in the news after it was rumored that Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in Gigi following his recent split from Camila Morrone.