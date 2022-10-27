Gigi Hadid imagines a 100% cashmere wardrobe

Guest In Residenceis the name of the knitwear label designed by Gigi Hadid. An internationally renowned model, she has adopted the role of artistic director for this new project imbued with values.

Guest In Residence, the new top brand

“It is with great joy that I present to you Guest In Residence with the release of our core collection. Made to love and to last, I hope these pieces will accompany you in times of adventure and in times of calm, and that they will always bring you comfort” wrote Gigi Hadid on his Instagram account on the occasion of the launch, this Wednesday, September 7. Now a designer, the top has imagined a timeless brand of 100% cashmere knitwear. Sweaters, joggers, shorts, accessories… The label offers a wardrobe of essentials that we imagine to be very soft. In nude or more pop shades, they are intended for everyone and are transmitted from generation to generation as illustrated by the brand’s first campaign called “Yearbook”, a series of portraits of men and women aged 0 to 100. years all in Guest In Residence.