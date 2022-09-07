Entertainment

Gigi Hadid imagines a 100% cashmere wardrobe

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Guest In Residenceis the name of the knitwear label designed by Gigi Hadid. An internationally renowned model, she has adopted the role of artistic director for this new project imbued with values.

Instagram happy

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Guest In Residence, the new top brand

“It is with great joy that I present to you Guest In Residence with the release of our core collection. Made to love and to last, I hope these pieces will accompany you in times of adventure and in times of calm, and that they will always bring you comfort” wrote Gigi Hadid on his Instagram account on the occasion of the launch, this Wednesday, September 7. Now a designer, the top has imagined a timeless brand of 100% cashmere knitwear. Sweaters, joggers, shorts, accessories… The label offers a wardrobe of essentials that we imagine to be very soft. In nude or more pop shades, they are intended for everyone and are transmitted from generation to generation as illustrated by the brand’s first campaign called “Yearbook”, a series of portraits of men and women aged 0 to 100. years all in Guest In Residence.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 36 1 minute read

Related Articles

Spray makeup is also an option: 4 foundations for the face

11 mins ago

Angelina Jolie welcomes a new member of the family, thanks to Pax Jolie Pitt

22 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Exactly Like Mom Kris Jenner in New Sustainable Fashion Campaign

23 mins ago

man receives notice of fine for leaving a limb that was amputated in the hospital

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button