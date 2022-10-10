Gigi Hadid in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio: “It’s exactly what she needed right now”

It’s still not official but we still want to believe that the couple of the year will be the one formed by Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. We know that when it comes to talking about their private life, the model and the actor have always been tight-lipped on the subject, and we don’t see why that would change anytime soon. But, fortunately, they have “relatives” who love to speak for them. And what do they tell us?

That “Gigi and Leo are both having a lot of fun. They try to keep it low key but Gigi appreciates all the time they spend togetherassures an informant to E! News. Gigi is thrilled he came into her life at this time, she says it was just what she needed. Leo is very cool and she appreciates that their relationship is so laid back and easy. So far, everything is going well. »

The relationship between Gigi Hadid, 27, and Leonardo DiCaprio, soon to be 48, reportedly began this summer after the actor split from Camila Morrone. And it is rumored that during the last Fashion Week, when Gigi was traveling to Milan then Paris, Leo followed him, discreetly, in his journey. Nobody managed to surprise them together but it seems that they were lodged each time in the same hotel. Well, we don’t know if they also made a common room…