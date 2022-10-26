Gigi Hadid in Blue Velvet Suit with Tommy Hilfiger at WWD Awards: Photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid, still the fashion icon, dazzled in starry blue alongside a legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger at the WWD 2022 Honors Awards on October 25. The model, 27, rocked an absolutely elegant royal blue velvet suit with a long cut on the red carpet, offset by a royal white blouse and classic white heeled pumps. The stunning beauty also wore layered necklaces, finishing the look with long, platinum mermaid waves and a soft makeup palette as she showed off her famous smile. Joining her at the Cipriani South Street event location was Tommy Hilfiger, who is about to receive the John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement, by The daily mail. Tommy also wore a blue suit, with a black tie and matching shoes.

Gigi’s bright appearance comes amid the drama. The model recently called out a beleaguered designer Kanye West for her “White Lives Matter” stunt at Paris Fashion Week earlier in October. “You are a bully and a joke,” she wrote in part on Tuesday, October 4, in the comments section of an article in which Kanye insulted Vogue’s fashion editor. Gabriella Karefa Johnson for openly criticizing her Paris fashion show. Kanye then fired back with a direct insult via social media, comparing it to a “Cabbage Patch”.

Still, the jaw-dropping model looked completely indifferent as she ruled the red carpet on Tuesday. And although she seems like a natural in the fashion industry, she recently revealed that she suffers from ‘impostor syndrome’. “I have impostor syndrome all the time,” she said vogue magazine for an interview published on Friday, October 14. Gigi, who is a mother of a 2-year-old girl Kai with ex Zayn Malikspoke of her anxiety at the September launch of her Guest In Residence cashmere line.

“You can’t be a model forever,” she continued. “I was creative and that’s where I saw my life unfold. I had already thought of cashmere, but I think [pregnancy] just got me thinking about how much more comfortable I would feel having a job in an office space. I can take my daughter there with me.

Clearly, if her royal appearance on Tuesday is any indication, Gigi will have no problem continuing in fashion one way or another, even despite her own apprehensions.