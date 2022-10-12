Gigi Hadid is a fan of this inexpensive lip tint

To display a perfectly made-up mouth throughout the day, the model swears by this lipstick signed Maybelline.

Gigi Hadid is a true beauty icon. From the catwalk to the street, the eldest of the Hadid clan multiplies more or less sophisticated but always ultra-trendy beauty treatments. Recently interviewed by the Italian version of “Vogue” magazine, little Khai’s mother revealed the products that never leave her handbag. It includes patches to hide pimples, a scrunchie to lift your hair and Laneige’s famous night mask for lips. But instead of using the latter overnight, Gigi Hadid combines it with Maybelline’s “Superstay” pencil lip tint. A trick that allows her to display colored and perfectly hydrated lips throughout the day.

“SUPERSTAY INK PENCIL”: A BEST-SELLING PRODUCT

A real hit on social networks, the “Superstay ink pencil” has received millions of views and has accumulated positive opinions. Its ultra-easy application and long-lasting matte finish are among the favorite features of Internet users. To apply it brilliantly, the brand recommends starting by drawing the contours of your lips with the precise mine and then filling in the rest starting with the center of the lips. The little extra? An integrated pencil sharpener for an optimal result…

