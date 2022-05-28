Gigi Hadid is an “incredible mom”, shares her advice

Fashion-loving parents! Tan France and Gigi Hadid linked to their stylish careers and parenthood while filming Netflix Next in fashion together.

“Love! She’s one of my closest friends. I love him so much “, weird eye personality, 39, sprang exclusively from We Weekly on Monday, May 16, before presenting at the annual Webby Awards. “It makes the show really, really fun. It’s probably the best time I’ve ever had in a show.

As colleagues, the England native secured a front row seat to watch the model, 27, become “the best” first-time mother to her 20-month-old daughter Khai.

“She’s an amazing mom. I got so much advice from her,” France said. Wenoting that he “of course” met Khai, who Hadid shares with her ex Zayn Malik. “She was a mom before I was a parent, like, seven months before [my son was born]. And so, she was the first person to send me a package with all the things my baby might need. It was so sweet.

France had previously confirmed last year that he had welcomed his first child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

“Welcome our son warmly. Ismail France, born July 10″, the funny dress up alum captioned an Instagram snap with her hubby, Rob France, and the infant in August 2021. “He arrived seven weeks early, so he has been in the NICU for three weeks. But, today, we were finally able to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, completely obsessed. Our surrogate is doing so well, after work, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift of our lives.

Amid Tan and Rob’s baby news, loved ones – including Hadid and the rest of weird eye‘s Fab Five — were thrilled to meet the bundle of joy.

“I said jonathan [Van Ness] first because if I hadn’t he would have killed me,” the fashion designer previously said. We in June 2021. “His second question was, ‘What about me? You won’t neglect me now, will you? I say to myself: ‘No, you will always be my first child. I will always understand that. … I [called Jonathan, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown and Bobby Berk] individually. They were so supportive. Jonathan prepares something for the baby. Apparently he won’t be ready until he’s born, it’s so elaborate.

Tan also received crucial parental advice from the I have never voice actress.

“If you’re not a parent, you won’t know, but [there’s a product] called Baby Brezza, which is a machine that helps you prepare your formula very quickly,” he said. We Monday of the care package that Hadid sent. “She included a sound machine, bibs, pacifiers, like, anything I could possibly need.”

As Tan and Rob settled into fatherly bliss while raising their 9-month-old “angel” son, the fashion designer took a break to attend the Webbys at New York’s Cipriani Wall Street.

“I’m really happy to be here. asked me by [formula company] Bobbie to be here [because] I joined their campaign, which encourages people to consider formula feeding as a perfect option for their baby – if it’s right for them,” said the Was Him founder. “I was really proud to be part of this campaign. So to be invited to come here and receive the award is very nice to me.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

