Gigi Hadid is the “best” mom for her daughter Khai, according to Alana Hadid

Supporting sister. Alana Hadid only had nice things to say about his stepsister Gigi Hadidparenting skills.

“[She’s] the best,” said the 36-year-old We Weekly exclusively on Thursday, July 14, during its La Detresse Summer Trip Collection celebration. The Washington DC native also congratulated her older sister, Maryelle Hadidto be a great mom.

Gigi and her sister Bella Hadid are half-brothers to Alana and Maryelle, who all share father Mohammad Hadid. Gigi and Bella’s mother is Yolanda Hadid while Alana and Maryelle were born Mary Butler.

Gigi welcomed daughter Khai in September 2020 with a recurring boyfriend Zayn Malik. The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in April 2020 during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. “We are very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” the model said. jimmy fallon at the time.

The former couple have been through many ups and downs since they started dating in 2015. They are currently separated, but Malik is “visiting GIgi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania,” a source exclusively told. We in June.

Alana, for her part, may not be offering her babysitting services anytime soon — telling us she’s not babysitting her nieces or nephew — but she might consider starting a children’s line for La Distress.

“I have no children… [but] maybe one day I should do a kids line,” the designer said. “But I love my nieces and my nephew. I think they are amazing. And they are phenomenal little humans. But for now, we’ll stick to the adults!”

The fashion maven’s new spring/summer line was released a few months ago, but she wanted to celebrate with family and friends “over the summer,” given the overall vibe of the collection.

“We wanted to celebrate in the heat of summer,” she explained at the Dante Seaport event in New York, sponsored by Belvedere Vodka and Martini & Rossi. “It’s called a summer trip and the whole concept behind it is people going out. They’re actually starting to take trips now.

Alana noted that the pieces, which are designed for “everyone”, also have a “psychedelic” feel and “travel very easily”.

“You could basically take this entire collection with you and a few swimsuits and you’re set for all summer!” exclaimed the entrepreneur, adding that her two model sisters – as well as the model Winnie Harlowmusician Pink and Vanessa Bryant – are all fans.

“The great part is that we have a lot of celebrity clients who wear them at home when they’re comfortable, which I love even more,” she said. We. “I like the fact that people wear our clothes when they want to be comfortable and not necessarily like in town. I love that it’s their comfortable garment.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

