Gigi Hadid launches her fashion brand “Guest in Residence”, and it’s knitting!

For many stars, knitting is a passion (almost) assumed. You just have to see Tom Daley knitting in a gallery or Harry Styles exhibiting his homemade cardigans to understand that the hype around knits does indeed exist. Gigi Hadid would therefore be part of this gang? The one who has paraded several times for the French queen of the sweater (aka Isabel Marant) comes out of the podium this time to imagine her own collection. It was on a series of Instagram photos that fans were able to discover the project. We discover the giga-top squatting in front of a shades of colors, in a fitting session or even piles of knitwear colorful. The Gigi Hadid’s fashion brand is it in the process of settling down officially? It looks like it. But then should we really believe in this launch, in an era where the stars all want to make their image a brand? Our prognosis.

Why can we believe in Gigi Hadid’s fashion brand?

A minimum of information but already a maximum of expectation around Gigi’s fashion label. Nothing says that the brand will turn into a multinational by the end of the year but that’s why we want to believe it.

– ‘Cause she’s got some great connections. Just check the comments of his last post and we quickly understand that Gigi Hadid will not be alone in carrying the project. In his family: the it-girl and trend setter Hailey Bieber or her superstar sister Bella Hadid will be there to promote her.

– Because knitwear is cool. Fashion obsession of the moment, knitting is causing a sensation on all kinds of pieces. From the tote bag, to the skirt and the top-crop, it adapts to all seasons to make a place for itself in any dressing room.

– Because there will be guests? If we are to believe the name of the brand, which can be translated as “guests in residence”, other celebrities or designers could well collaborate on collections created by the model. And if it was the right recipe to please everyone?

– Because it’s not just another brand of perfume. With “Guest in Residence” (we know nothing more than the name and that there is a site that refers to the registration of a newsletter), Gigi Hadid does not make it easy. It is her style that she stages as well as its fashion credibility.We believe in its power of influence!