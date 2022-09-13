Gigi Hadid launches her Guest in Residence cashmere brand

As New York vibrates to the rhythm of Spring/Summer 2023 fashion week, the top model Gigi Hadid inaugurated on Saturday in the very trendy district of Soho, her Feel shop, an ephemeral boutique dedicated to the launch of her cashmere brand Guest in Residence. In a warm atmosphere with colorful decor, sunflowers and Kin Euphorics drinks from her sister Bella are offered, alongside her vibrantly colored cashmere collections, which she develops herself. Sunny yellows, bubble gum pink, cerulean blue (the famous du Devil wears Prada), caramel beige, pale gray and lime green dress up polo shirts, hoodies, joggers, cadigans and jumpers that are as elegant as they are functional. No logo or distinctive sign, Gigi Hadid relies on discretion, quality and durability with creations designed to survive the years.

NUMÉRO: How did the idea for your Guest in Residence label come about?

GIGI HADID: I love feeling good in my clothes and I very rarely wear pieces that aren’t comfortable even on red carpets or for an event. Otherwise I don’t feel like myself. My creative process begins when I close my eyes and imagine moments when my pieces can live like at home, while traveling or on vacation. But also how they can be transmitted and worn by people with different styles. I never envisioned these creations being worn by one person.

What is the concept of your Feel shop dedicated to the launch of Guest in Residence?

Guest in Residence is a label that speaks directly to its customers via online sales, but it was important for me to offer during its launch week a place where customers can live the experience. The pieces we present today make up our main collection, they are intended to be renewed in different colors and weights. After discovering our pieces in the shop, customers will have a better idea of ​​what they will buy online later. Finally, this Feel shop invites you to feel the brand.

All sweaters have a story and harbor memories. What is your best memory with one of your Guest In Residence sweaters?

It’s a story I shouldn’t tell [rire…]. I think one of my best memories was even before I announced to launch Guest In Residence. I was on a plane dressed in the yellow round neck sweater and an air hostess came to see me and asked me where I had bought it because the color made her happy! Of course, I really wanted to tell him that it was mine! It’s great to wear something you’ve designed and people like it, even though they don’t know it’s you.

As a model, how does it feel to cross over to the front of a designer?

Without a doubt I prefer being in an office to working with my creative team. It’s a very different experience. Modeling is a very interesting profession because every day you collaborate with new people, who are used to working together and you have to adapt quickly.

As artistic director of your label, what is your biggest challenge?

I find that the creative part is ultimately quite easy to understand and imagining a universe and characters around the label is quite fun. The most difficult is surely to face the gaze of others, because I want to give the best of myself for all the people I work with and make them proud. I put a lot of pressure on myself about it.

The Feel Shop by Guest in Residence, through September 17, 2022, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 12 Mercer Street, 10013 New York. Find the whole collection on www.guestinresidence.com.