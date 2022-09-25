Gigi Hadid lives uncomfortable moment with Camila Morrone after starting romance with Leonardo DiCaprio

Camilla Morrone and Gigi Hadid ran into each other at the Versace spring-summer show, which took place this Friday at the Milan Fashion Week.

This is the first time that they coincide in an event, after Morrone ended his relationship with Leonardo Dicapriowho a few days later was romantically related to the American model.

For this event, Camila Morrone wore a sheer corset with a plunging neckline, in addition to high pants in black. She was accompanied by her friend, actress Vanessa Hudgens.

Photo: Instagram @versace

The meeting between them occurred when the stage walked Gigi Hadid in a black dress completely fitted to the body, adorned with a hood; In addition to some high platforms. Camila Morrone watched the catwalk attentively and limited herself to commenting on her impressions with her friend.

Photo: Instagram @versace

Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski also participated in the parade.

Photo: Instagram

In recent weeks and after confirming the breakup of Leonardo DiCaprio with Camila Morrone, the actor was seen in the most romantic with Gigi Hadid in nightclubs in the city of New York, so it is speculated that they have started a relationship, which makes them both very happy.

About it OK! Magazine reported that The Argentine model “felt betrayed” by her colleague breaking the pact of friends.

“Camila was shocked when she found out Leo and Gigi were dating,” she stated. “Camila and Leo were constantly taking breaks to ‘work things out,’ but in her mind they weren’t apart,” she added.

This is what Gigi Hadid wore at the Versace show: