Gigi Hadid looked stunning in a glam cream dress while attending the Residence x LuisaViaRoma dinner in Milan.





Gigi Hadid showed off her slim body in a glamorous cream dress while attending the Residence x LuisaviaRoma dinner at Il Barreto Milano restaurant on Thursday.

The 28-year-old runway model served up some exceptionally stylish looks during Milan Fashion Week this week.

The mum-of-one flashed her shapely torso in a cream waistcoat and showed off her long legs in tailored trousers.

Gigi posed for photographers with one hand in her pocket while roaming the streets of Italy.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel added a pair of cream pump shoes and accessorized her ensemble with a small clutch bag.

Earlier in the day, Gigi showed off her toned abs in an orange thong bikini in an Instagram post.

She uploaded the throwback snap to mark her daughter Khai’s third birthday and shared a photo from their trip to the beach.

Gigi looked incredible in the tiny two-piece for the day of fun.

The fashionista looked every bit like a doting mother as she played with Khai, who had dug a huge hole in the sand.

Gigi wore a bronze shade while sunbathing, but kept her head protected from the heat with a blue baseball cap.

She wrote: ‘This week we celebrate our three year old and feel so honored to have the opportunity to be his mom, to see life through him!!!! Happy Birthday to my sweetest, smartest, most courageous bestie!!!!!!!! Dream Kid / Love of my life’.

The post was liked by Nina Dobrev, who shared a cute emoji, and Kylie Jenner added a heart emoji.

Fellow model Devon Windsor wrote: ‘Happy Birthday Khai!!!’ Elsa Hosk said: ‘Three happy birthday wishes Angel Kai!!!’ (sic) Alessandra Ambrosio said: ‘Happy birthday to your little princess.’

Earlier this month, Gigi gave a rare insight into life as co-parenting with ex Zayn Malik.

The model and the 30-year-old One Direction star dated from November 2015 until their final split in October 2021.

While the pair remain quite discreet about their union, in an interview with Net-a-Porter’s digital title, Porter, Gigi explained how she is now ‘consciously’ forced to live together due to their co-parenting arrangement. Is.

She said: ‘I think when you’re a parent, you have to be intentional because, now, I literally have half the time.

‘I work when my daughter is with her father and that’s when I have time. And at that time the jobs I choose to fill have to be filled.

Gigi and Zayn had a tumultuous relationship, which was revealed when it was revealed in 2021 that he had a physical altercation with his mother Yolanda, after which she was charged with four counts of harassment.

He pleaded no contest to charges in September 2021 after allegedly pushing the mother of his ex-partner Gigi Hadid into a dresser and calling her a ‘f*****g Dutch sl*t’.

Court documents revealed he was required to complete an anger management class and also complete 360 ​​days of probation.