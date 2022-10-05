Gigi Hadid makes her feelings about Kanye West clear

Kanye “Ye” West is no stranger to ranting on Instagram. In August, after his split from Kim Kardashian, a source told People that comedian Pete Davidson was in trauma therapy due to the rapper’s social media posts about him. After Ye dissed Vogue editor-in-chief Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, people — public figures and average Joes — come to her defense.

“You wish you had a percentage of his intellect,” model Gigi Hadid commented under one of the rapper’s Instagram posts. Hadid, who is friends with Karefa-Johnson, mentioned that the editor was just trying to educate him on his controversial clothes, saying he shouldn’t criticize someone who was invited to the fashion show and didn’t do what to give your opinion. “You are a bully and a joke,” she added.

The editor and model aren’t the only public figures who have had a say in the rapper’s clothing line. Jaden Smith tweeted “Black Lives Matter” and “True Leaders Lead,” and even Boosie BadAzz had harsh words for Ye, per Billboard. The fans intervened as well as a person tweeted“Kanye West forcing black models to wear ‘white lives matter’ shirts is the culmination of his anti-blackness and his immersion in white supremacist ideologies and methods. Disgusting. »

Ye has since taken to social media again to let his followers know that he and Karefa-Johnson met for dinner and “apologized for the way we felt.”