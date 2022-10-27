Gigi Hadid, modern day siren in New York

With New York Fashion Week in full swing, stars and hot girls are getting creative with their looks. This is the case of Gigi Hadid who, for one evening, opted for an outfit that did not fail to make people react.

Long skirt and crop top for Gigi Hadid

At the Rainbow Room in New York, the Fashion Media Awards took place, where the crème de la crème of personalities from the fashion world met. Among them, the 27-year-old top, Gigi Hadidwhich caused the flashes of a horde of photographers to crackle at the entrance to the event.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The young woman had everything of a modern-day siren in an outfit signed Jade Croppera young designer who offers clothes with inventive details and a deconstructed design. Gigi Hadid bet on a sky blue tied crop top, a long denim-effect skirt and a pair of immaculate pointed-toe pumps. On the beauty side, makeup reminiscent of the blue of her outfit and her wet hair slicked back confirmed her mermaid look.

