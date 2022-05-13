Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss: the stars present at the Prince’s Trust gala

The Prince’s Trust is a charity founded by Prince Charles in 1976. For 46 years, its aim has been to help young people around the world build a better future. This Thursday, April 28, the foundation organized a gala bringing together many stars at Cipriani 25 Broadway, in New York. The event was chaired by singer Lionel Richie and the editor of the British edition of “Vogue”, Edward Enninful. Among the guests present during this evening, we could see emblematic models like Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. Phoebe Dynevor, the star of the series “The Bridgerton Chronicle”, was there, as was Lily James.

The bewitching Hadid sisters

For this gala, the stars wore their best outfits. The Hadid sisters also made a remarkable appearance during the evening. Gigi Hadid wore a pink mini dress from the latest Valentino Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection for the occasion. She accompanied the whole thing with a pair of tights and platform pumps in the same color. As for Bella Hadid, she bet on a vintage black strapless dress from Yves Saint Laurent. She tuned it all with long transparent gloves and pearl and diamond jewelry. The love of fashion was undoubtedly at the heart of the evening. Karlie Kloss opted for a long black dress from Elie Saab and Naomi Campbell appeared divine in a purple dress worthy of a Disney princess. For her part, Stella Maxwell decided to play it sober but stylish, with a black suit set.