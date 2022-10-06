Gigi Hadid Reacts to Kanye West’s Snap for GKJ’s ‘Bullying’ – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image Credit: Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid has “zero regrets” after slamming Kanye West via social media on October 4. A few sources close to the model, 27, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife and revealed how she felt after taking to Instagram to share her feelings after the rapper, 44, publicly dissed vogue fashion editor Gabriella Karefa Johnson (GKJ) for criticizing his Paris fashion show, where he wore a shirt that read “White Lives Matter”.

“Gigi has had no regrets about reporting Kanye and telling him exactly what she thinks of him and his antics. This is not a situation where she was going to sit and say nothing. Gigi has complete respect for Gabriella and she thinks Kanye was completely disrespectful for going after her,” an insider said.

“Gigi can’t understand how Kanye can’t understand what Gabriella was saying about what he posted on that track. And to take it even further and make fun of his style is juvenile and obnoxious,” the pal added. “Gabriella spoke out against what she thought was out of place and Gigi supports her in every way.”

Another source close to another model’s older sister Bella Hadid said: “Gigi was a big Kanye fan, she even walked in his Yeezy shows, but that hasn’t been for a while now. It’s personal for Gigi and it’s been building for years. Kanye had feuds with many of Gigi’s friends and it was hard for her to sit still and say nothing in silence. But she’s had enough of keeping quiet, she said dryly. The thing with Gigi is that she gets really upset when she feels like someone is being harassed, it brings out her protective side and she will speak out. Knowing Gigi, she will have more to say.

As we previously reported, Gigi spoke out against the “Gold Digger” rapper after publicly attacking Gabriella, who said Yeezy wearing the controversial shirt was “incredibly irresponsible.” The leggy model said, “You are a bully and a joke”, after Kanye took to his Instagram to publicly attack the vogue fashion editor.

He posted a series of photos of Gabriella on his Instagram and insulted her fashion sense. While many people came to the editor’s defense, Gigi went right after the donda rapper. “You would like to have a percentage of his intellect. You have no idea,” she wrote. “If there’s really any interest in any of your bullshit, she might be the only person who can save you. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should prevent someone from giving their opinion?

Gigi also showed her support for Gabriella on her Instagram Stories. She shared one of the editor’s recent posts and congratulated her. “One of the most important voices in our industry,” the model wrote. “Could he be schooling this shameful man in more ways than he knows.”